Amy Robach leaves T.J. Holmes’ apartment after estranged wife speaks out

Amy Robach was spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ New York City apartment on Wednesday hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on the pair’s affair.

Dressed casually while walking briskly, Robach flashed a toothless grin as she ignored a paparazzo inquiring about her future on “Good Morning America 3,” from which she and Holmes are still suspended.

Robach was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket and dark gray jeans, which she paired with black sneakers and a backpack large enough to store a change of clothes.

Her blonde hair was up and back, while her makeup-free face hid behind a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The television personality, 49, kept her AirPods in her ears and iPhone in her hands, stopping periodically to lift her shades to be able to see her screen clearly.

She remained mum as she made her way to a nearby subway station.

Shortly before the sighting, Holmes’ newly estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig — whom Page Six was told was “blindsided” by the co-anchors’ romance — made her first pubic comments about the highly publicized scandal via her attorney, Stephanie Lehman.

Lehman told the Daily Mail that she and her client “continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” 9-year-old Sabine.

She added that Fiebig’s “sole focus” has remained on Sabine, while Lehman’s has been on “mov[ing] their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Less than a month after his dalliance with his on-air colleague first made headlines, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from Fiebig, his second wife, after almost 13 years of marriage.

Holmes and Robach’s friendship allegedly turned romantic after they began training together for the NYC Half Marathon in March 2022 — while they were both married to other people.

However, an insider told us last month that Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue’s divorce was “almost finalized.”

Even though their careers are hanging by a thread while ABC continues investigating the nature of their relationship, Holmes and Robach have been spotted out together a handful of times, including at the airport the day after Christmas.

They were even caught making out in Miami before returning home to NYC together ahead of the new year.

However, we’re told Holmes, for one, is “confident” he’ll be cleared by ABC — even after it was revealed that he’s allegedly had relations with at least two additional staffers.