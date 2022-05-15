ENTERTAINMENT
AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big [Full list of Winners]
The full list of winners at the Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) eighth edition, have emerged.
The AMVCA, which was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos State, was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Bonang Matheba.
Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Dressed Female at the event, while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash prize of N500,000.
Funke Akindele, who bagged nine nominations, won Best Actress in a comedy, while Broda Shaggi won Best Actor.
Producer and actress, Teniola Aladese won the Trailblazer award with a cash prize of one million naira, and also an extra gift of $2,000 dollars from the Hollywood star, Tasha Smith.
This year’s award has a new category- ‘Best social media content creator’, which was won by ‘Oga Sabinus’.
Here is a full list of winners for the AMVCA 2022:
Best actress in a comedy – Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga).
Best actor in a comedy – Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle).
Best actress in a drama – Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake).
Best actor in a drama – Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story).
Best supporting actress – Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard).
Best supporting actor – Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo).
Best Director: Ramsey Nouah (The Rattlesnake)
Best overall movie: Amina (by Izu Ojukwu and Okey Ogunjiofor)
Best short film or online video – Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute Mama described)
Best Indigenous language (Yoruba) – Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
Best indigenous language (Hausa) – Voiceless – Rogers Ofime
Best Indigenous language (Igbo) – Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka
Best Indigenous language (Swahili) – Obambo (Freddy Feruzi)
Best art director (Movie or TV Series) Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Best costume designer – Millicent T. Jack (Amina)
Best lighting designer – Matthew Yusuf (Nneka the pretty serpent).
Best picture editor: Tunde Apalowo (Maria Ebun Pataki)
Best sound editor: Jim Lively and James Nelson (Amina)
Best sound track – Pascal Aka, Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge
Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun ( Omo Ghetto The Saga).
Best Writer: Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus).
Best Cinematographer: Muhammed Atta Ahmed (Rattle Snake).
Best movie Southern Africa: Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy Melani.
Best movie East Africa: The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari
Best movie West Africa: Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom
Best Television series: (Drama or Comedy) The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime.
The Multichoice talent factory: Engaito by Daisy Masembe
Best Documentary: If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg.
Best social online content creator – Oga Sabinus
Best Africa Magic Original Drama series: Rishante – Dimbo Atiya.
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy series: The Johnsons – Roger Ofime.
Industry Merit Award – Taiwo Ajayo-Lycett
ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy, Davido release new songs May 13
Singers Davido and Burna Boy are set to release songs from their much-anticipated albums on May 13.
Davido announced a single from his next album would be released before Burna Boy did the same.
According to the Afro-pop singer, Davido noted his new album is for everyone out there holding up with different conceptions and special to him.
The “Dami duro” crooner wrote: “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album.”
Shortly after Davido announced the snippet of the single, Burna Boy announced the date of his album.
He tweeted: “Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT #lovedamini.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Olamide, Portable sighted spending fun time in a Dubai nightclub (Video)
It appears popular Nigerian music superstar Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by his stage name Portable is currently taking out time to have the best time of his life in Dubai.
Portable was spotted with one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, Olamide.
Both were sighted having fun at a night club in the city.
Portable got his breakthrough after releasing his single Zazu Zeh, which featured Poco Lee and Olamide.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
Dave Chappelle, the US comedian, has been attacked on stage during a performance in Los Angeles.
The funnyman was at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday as some video clips circulating on social media showed someone running into him.
Further videos showed Chappelle visibly unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix joke festival.
Chappelle was on the receiving end of heated backlash in 2021 when his Netflix special was dubbed transphobic.
It was gathered that after the comedian took to the stage to perform on Tuesday, he had joked, “It was a trans man” who attacked him.
Jamie Foxx, the Hollywood actor, was among those who ran to the stage to help after the incident. Chris Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, also performed at the show.
.
Latest News
- Malami, Ngige deny tendering resignation letters as Ministers
- AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big [Full list of Winners]
- Kukah suspends Catholic masses in Sokoto
- Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
- 2023 : We are against Muslim-Muslim ticket, handover to Christian – PFN tells Buhari
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
EFCC begins probe of APC, PDP support groups for money laundering
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nomination forms: EFCC writes INEC, demands APC, PDP, other aspirants’ bank details
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Emefiele
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blasphemy: Classmate reveals Deborah Samuel’s last word before death
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Nigeria issues new guidelines on cryptocurrencies
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blasphemy: Sokoto residents plan mass protest over arrest of suspected killers of Deborah Samuel, claim suspects were ‘defending Islam, Prophet Muhammad’
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Malami, Ngige deny tendering resignation letters as Ministers
-
NEWS18 hours ago
2023 : We are against Muslim-Muslim ticket, handover to Christian – PFN tells Buhari