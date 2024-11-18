Amotekun has no power to prosecute — Osun Assembly

The Osun State House of Assembly has dismissed claims that the recently amended law establishing the Osun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, grants the corps prosecutorial powers.

This clarification follows what the Assembly describes as a deliberate misinterpretation of the amended law by certain groups.

In a statement issued by Olamide Tiamiyu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, on Monday, the Osun State Assembly noted that Section 4(1)(k) of the amended law explicitly mandates the Amotekun Corps to forward case files to the office of the Attorney-General upon completing investigations.

The Assembly stressed that this provision aligns with Sections 174 and 211 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which assign prosecutorial powers exclusively to the federal and state attorneys-general.

The Assembly noted that the Amotekun Corps was created as a response to escalating security challenges that have overwhelmed the police force, not as a political tool.

While urging critics and stakeholders to refrain from politicising security matters, it cautioned that such actions undermine the corps’ effectiveness and public trust.

According to the statement: “The law was passed with the aim of strengthening crime deterrence and ensuring justice for the people of Osun State. Politicising the operations of Amotekun is not only unhelpful but also dangerous.

“The Assembly further advised individuals and groups with questions or concerns about the law to seek clarification from the appropriate channels instead of spreading false narratives.”

Amotekun, described as a “child of necessity,” was established to address gaps in the security architecture and protect the lives and property of Osun residents.

The Assembly reiterated its commitment to ensuring the corps operates efficiently and free from undue hindrance.

The Assembly urged the public to disregard misinformation and trust in its efforts to safeguard the state’s security interests.