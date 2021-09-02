NEWS
Amosun visits Tinubu in London
Former Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun on Wednesday visited his political leader, Bola Tinubu in London.
The All Progressives Congress (AP) stalwart has been in the United Kingdom since July, recuperating from a knee surgery.
Tinubu, a former lawmaker, last week hosted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi.
Earlier, the ‘Jagaban’ hosted Borno Central Senator and ex-Governor Kashim Shettima, and Rep. Usman Zanna of Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri federal constituency.
President Muhammadu Buhari also paid the former Lagos Governor a visit before returning to Nigeria after the London Summit and medicals.
NEWS
Former Nigerian Power Minister, Mamman collapses after hearing news of his sack -Report
Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman collapsed and was rushed to an Abuja hospital on Wednesday after he received news that he was relieved of his ministerial job by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Gazette reports.
Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Buhari conducted a minor rejig of his cabinet members.
According to the Peoples Gazette, a source revealed the former minister did not expect to be shown the door, therefore, was shocked at receiving the news.
He was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised. He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon,” the source was quoted as saying.
The nature of Mamman’s ailment was not immediately clarified to the newspaper, and his spokesman did not return a request seeking comments.
Mamman was said to have been living at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for more than three weeks on the bills of some powerful interests in the power sector, who were hoping he would still be in the office to be able to award lucrative contracts to them.
“He has been living permanently at Transcorp Hilton since early August.
“His bills were being covered by elements in the power sector who were looking forward to more lucrative contracts before the bad news of his dismissal struck yesterday,” the source was quoted to have added.
The ailing ex-minister has also been reported to be nursing governorship ambition in Taraba State by 2023.
NEWS
Five Zamfara students escape from bandits’ den
Five students out of the 74 abducted from Government Secondary School, Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have escaped.
Gunmen invaded the school on Wednesday morning, abducting 74 students and a teacher.
More than 400 students were said to be at the school at the time of the attack.
A father of one of the escaped students, all women, told the BBC Hausa that his daughter returned home around 1am.
He said his daughter told him that their captors divided them into two groups, and in the process of dividing them, she and four others managed to escape.
He added that two of the children who escaped are currently being treated at a hospital.
NEWS
Court orders mental check on Sheikh Abduljabbar
The Upper Shari’ah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano has ordered mental and hearing checks on controversial cleric, Sheik Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.
The presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, gave the order, on Thursday, following a request by the prosecution counsel, Surajo Sa’ida.
The accused has refused to answer all the new charges against him by the state government.
The cleric was dragged to court for blasphemy, incitement and sundry offences, by the Kano state government
Kabara is famous for his controversial religious commentaries and statements, which some Muslims have regarded as sacrilegious to Prophet Muhammad.
Details shortly…
