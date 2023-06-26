Amnesty International, a global human rights advocacy organisation, on Sunday, condemned the killing of a butcher at a market in Sokoto, Northwest Nigeria over alleged blasphemy.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the butcher identified as Usman Buda was killed for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

According to Daily Trust, the butcher allegedly made the comment that led to mob action against him during an argument with another trader at the Sokoto main Abattoir around 8 am on Sunday.

The police confirmed that he was rescued unconscious and taken to hospital where he later died.

Isa Sanusi, Acting Director of Amnesty International Nigeria on Sunday in a statement urged Nigerian authorities to investigate the incident.

He said, “Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing of Usman Buda today at a market in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy. Nigerian authorities must immediately investigate this horrifying incident and ensure that those suspected of being responsible are brought justice.

“The alarming uptick in blasphemy killings and accusations underscores the urgency with which the authorities must wake up to Nigeria’s international legal obligations to respect and protect human rights, including freedom of religion, opinion and expression.

“Nigerian authorities need no more evidence to see how dangerous accusations of blasphemy are — leading to unlawful killings and even whole communities being attacked and their homes burnt.

“By failing again and again to ensure that those suspected of responsibility of killing(s) over alleged blasphemy are brought to justice, the Nigerian authorities continue to create a permissive environment for brutality.”

In May 2022, SaharaReporters reported how a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, was burnt to death by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

She was beaten and killed by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.

Meanwhile, her gruesome murder was connected to a voice note the deceased sent to her class WhatsApp group.

According to a Twitter link as seen by SaharaReporters, the female student was said to have sent a voice note, protesting against the incessant sending of ‘unnecessary messages’ to the group by her mates.

Her death attracted the outrage of many Nigerians including the Sultan of Sokoto State, who condemned the unwarranted attack and called on the police to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.

However, over a year after her gruesome murder, the police have yet to arrest any of her killers.