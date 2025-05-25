



Amir Khan’s boxing career took him to London, Athens, Las Vegas and Jeddah – and now he is heading for Ghana. At 38, Khan will be joining forces with Sharaf Mahama, the son of Ghanaian President John Mahama, to promote the audaciously titled ‘Battle of the Beasts’ fight-card in the West African nation. Throughout his illustrious fighting career, the British-Pakistani never shied away from a challenge, taking on formidable opponents such as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the hard-hitting Terence Crawford and the dangerous Zab Judah. His daring approach didn’t always yield success, with Canelo stopping him in the sixth round of their 2016 bout, and Crawford forcing him to retire mid-fight after catching him with one of the most brutal low blows ever witnessed in boxing.

After hinting at a comeback from retirement and even a potential face-off with Manny Pacquiao, it seems Khan has found his next venture – reviving his boxing promotion company, AK Promotions. The former Team GB fighter and Olympic silver medallist’s promotion will collaborate with Ghana’s Legacy Promotions in an effort to spotlight African boxing on the global stage. The event, scheduled for Friday, June 13 in Ghana, will be aired on DAZN and will showcase a heavyweight showdown between Andrew Tabiti of the USA and Ghana’s very own Jacob Dickson. In an audacious move that mirrors his own career, Khan has stirred excitement with his latest venture. In an interview with Wales Online, the boxer said: “I know the president of Ghana’s son (Mahama) really well. Sharaf got in touch with me, and he said, ‘Look, I’d love you to do a boxing show here one day.’ I thought about it, and then thought, ‘Let’s do it now.’

“I think it’ll be nice. It’s a good time now, where boxing is still baking all around the world. I decided ‘Yeah, let’s get a couple of fighters together.’ “I’ve always wanted to get into promotion myself. Being an ex-fighter, I know exactly how the promotion game works when it comes down to fighters and weights. I have the contacts, and this is a good one now for me, because this will show me where the loyalty lies.

“I’ve made millions for promoters. I’ve made big deals happen with Turki Al-Sheikh, with Frank Warren, with Spencer Brown (Tyson Fury’s manager). So this will show me if loyalty is going to be there with all these other promoters. “I’ve worked with all the promoters from Golden Boy, Top Rank, Eddie (Hearn), Frank Warren, literally, everyone, you name them. This will help me go into the promotion game. “I’m a big fan of the sport, and I want to make the best fight the best, just like Turki is doing now and over the last couple of years.”

Khan’s friend and associate in the promotion effort, Mahama, shares his determination for boxing’s growth in Africa. He said: “This is the first of many. Our mission is to build a platform where African fighters shine globally and fans get the unforgettable nights they deserve. The world is watching, and Ghana is ready.” Despite the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman taking place in Kinshasha, DR Congo, in 1974, boxing has not reached the same level of prominence in Africa as it has in the USA, Europe, and more recently, Saudi Arabia. Khan is new to this world, but he is harbouring grand plans for the future of boxing. He added: “The best need to fight the best. We’re dipping our feet in the water this time with this show in Ghana, learning the trade slowly. Then we will start doing more and more and more shows. “It’s amazing to get DAZN on board as well. It’s fun. I want to see what it’s like to be the promoter and not be taking those punches in the ring. Normally, it’s me taking the punches in the ring and the promoter sat there relaxing. I want to feel that now.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!