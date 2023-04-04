Amir Khan slapped with two-year boxing ban for failing drugs test after Kell Brook loss | Boxing | Sport





Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years despite his retirement from boxing after returning a positive drugs test following his sixth-round stoppage defeat to Kell Brook in February 2022. The 36-year-old has since called time on his career but should he wish to make a return to the boxing ring, he will have to see out the rest of his ban which is not set to end in April 2025.

After receiving a one-sided beatdown against arch rival Brook, Khan is understood to have returned a positive test for banned substance ostarine which was flagged during UKAD testing. Khan accepted the violations but has now argued that the ingestion of the substance was unintentional. Despite accepting the excuse, the independent tribunal have concluded that Khan must accept the ban under strict liability. According to UK anti-doping: “Ostarine is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) which is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone.”

He enjoyed some stunning nights along the way including several statement victories against Marco Antonio Barrera, Marcos Maidana and Zab Judah. The slick punching super-lightweight also won silver for Great Britain at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens right at the start of his career. After flirting with a rematch with Brook, Khan decided to confirm via social media that he would be hanging up his gloves in May 2022. “It’s time to hang up my gloves,” Khan said on Twitter. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. “I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”









Source link