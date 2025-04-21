



Amir Khan has made a dramatic U-turn by saying Conor Benn has enough power to knock out Chris Eubank Jr after watching the former train. The two bitter boxing rivals will finally take to the ring this Saturday (April 26) to settle their long-running feud. Eubank Jr and Benn were set to clash almost three years ago but the fight was called off just three days prior after Benn failed a drug test in the build-up. Having since cleared his name and, from last year, been allowed to continue his career in the UK, there has been no love lost between him and Eubank Jr, with the latter cracking an egg on his face during their post-press conference face-off in February.

The fighters will meet at middleweight having committed to a rehydration clause, which means they can only add on a few pounds after weighing in on Friday. Benn, who has recorded 14 stoppages in his 23 wins, will move up two divisions from his natural class for the challenge, while Eubank Jr will have to drop down. The large weight discrepancy has led to criticism that fighting Eubank Jr at 160lbs is a step too far for the 28-year-old. Just last month, former two-time world champion Khan said: “I think Eubank can outbox him but Benn is knocking everyone out cause he has more power at his weight than most at 147. But when he moves up in weight I don’t think he’ll take that power and be able to knock out Eubank.” However, Khan has completely changed his stance and is now confident that Benn’s added weight will mean he has enough power to threaten Eubank Jr, even going as far as to say he is the bigger puncher. Khan said: “Conor Benn will be in safe hands, because Eubank’s not the biggest puncher. He’s very technical, but I think Conor might actually be the bigger puncher in that fight by putting a bit of weight on. So I think it’s very evenly matched, a good fight for both fighters. I’d say it’s 60–40 in favour of Eubank just because of the weight, the height, and the size.”

He added: “But listen, anything can happen in boxing. Conor Benn could start fast and could go straight in and knock him out early. The way he’s been training – he looks explosive. “I’ve been watching him train for the Eubank fight, and he looks really dangerous. I think he’s got that love back again. You need that dancing partner to bring the hunger back, and I think Eubank is that guy.” However, Eubank’s dad, Chris Eubank Sr, has taken issue with the weight details, recently telling Seconds Out that the fight should not and will not go ahead while calling his son’s behaviour in the build-up “disgraceful”. The boxing legend tearfully said: “I’m so hurt by this, by what’s happened to him, and this is the situation they’re putting my son in now. Connor, they’re destroying his career, if they haven’t already destroyed it.” He continued: “They’re breaking the rules. And when you break the rules, we have a country of baboons. This is Great Britain. We developed boxing. So, stick to the rules. Otherwise, what happens to the fighters is what you’re seeing here. The fight won’t happen. I am so confident about this fact. It will not happen.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!