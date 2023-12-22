The Lagos State government has commenced the sale of forms for the 2023/2024 pilgrimage exercise to the holy land of Rome and Greece.

This follows the suspension of the holy pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan by both the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and the Lagos State Government in October.

The suspension of the holy pilgrimage exercise to Israel was a result of the security situation in the country and occupied Gaza which had claimed several lives.

According to the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Mrs. Yetunde Florence Gbafe, the suspension of the pilgrimage exercise then was in line with the state government’s decision to airlift intending pilgrims to places where their safety and security would be guaranteed.

While explaining the rationale behind the proposed Rome and Greece pilgrimage route, Gbafe said that the two historical cities are significant in stimulating Christians’ faith as pilgrims will walk in the footsteps of the New Testament Apostles.

She said: “We do not want Christians who are desirous of a pilgrimage encounter to be denied the opportunity, hence the alternative arrangement pending when the security situation in Israel improves.”

The board secretary, who informed that the next pilgrimage exercise is proposed for January 2024, urged intending Pilgrims to purchase their forms at the Board’s Office, Old Secretariat, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja, or Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Gbafe noted that despite the temporary change from Jordan and Israel to Rome and Greece, the welfare packages and quality service that intending pilgrims enjoy from LSCPWB will not be affected in any way.

She disclosed that the state government will be responsible for the ticket, visa, accommodation, feeding, welfare materials, convenient and reliable transportation within the holy land, and many more for the intending pilgrims upon payment of the required pilgrimage fee.