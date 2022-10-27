American soldiers comb Abuja estate over terror threat

American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The raid took place amid heightened tension over a likely terrorist attack in the nation’s capital.

The United States and the United Kingdom had warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja, especially targeted at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among others.

The governments of Australia, Ireland and Canada also raised alarm over a possible terror threat in Nigeria’s capital.

During the raid on the Trademore Estate, movements were fully restricted as security operatives swooped on the suspects.

In a notice, the management of the estate cautioned residents on the need to be security conscious.

“It’s no longer news that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of the American Army and our DSS team were responsible.”

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities. It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law. God bless and protect us all.”