Ambrose Alli university staff take to the streets to celebrate the exit of VC

Staff of the Ambrose Alli University took to the streets of the Ekpoma campus on Tuesday to celebrate the sacking of the institute’s former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Akhakhia Onimawo.

The state government had on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the school’s Governing Council and appointed Professor Benson Osadolor as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University .

The appointment of Osadolor took effect immediately.

The workers who could not hide their joys after dissolution took to the street to celebrate the exit of Onimawo, who they described as a tyrant.

Some of the workers who spoke with our correspondent described the tenure of the former VC as a disaster.