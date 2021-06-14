NEWS
Ambode, Donald Trump mark birthdays today
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, is 58 years old today; even as former American President, Donald Trump, clocks 75.
Ambode was born June 14, 1963 while Trump was born June 14, 1946
Ambode, an indigene of Epe, became Lagos governor on May 29, 2015. He however, lost his reelection in 2019.
Ever since he left office in an unceremonial manner, the former governor has chosen to retire to a quiet life.
At the time of his election, Trump was the oldest president to take office.
Fulani Herdsmen,cows chased out of Ijebu (VIDEO)
People of Ijebu Imosan in Ogun State have chased out Fulani herdsmen and their cows from their town.
The herdsmen and cows were the ones earlier chased away by the people of Epe in Lagos on Saturday
The herdsmen and their cows were pursued by youths led by the community’s chiefs.
According to sources in Ijebu Imosan town, the herdsmen with their cows had secretly arrived the town on Saturday night after being pursued from Epe.
It was gathered that some people who had gone to their farms on Sunday sighted the herdsmen and cows and quickly alerted other members of the town.
The cows numbering close to over a thousand were chased from the forest road towards the popular Imodi-Imosan road.
Speaking on the reasons for their actions, one of the youths who simply gave his name as Samuel, said they are trying to forestall a similar occurrence of suspected herdsmen attacks in some towns in Yorubaland.
“We don’t have problem with them but we don’t want them and their cows in Ijebu Mosan.”
We will continue to keep vigil to ensure that they do not return to our lands.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/522980232173729/
Gov Mohammed appoints new Chief of Staff
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.
Gamawa replaces Ladan Salihu, who was sacked on June 9, alongside commissioners and other political appointees and Secretary to the Bauchi Government.
Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
“Gamawa worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions and non-profitable entities.
“He’s the Chairman, Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, and Vice Chairman, World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in the state,” the statement read in part.
Gamawa was the immediate past Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.
Zambia’s President collapses at Defence Day ceremony
President Edgar Lungu of Zambia on Sunday collapsed during the 45th Defense Forces Day Commemoration and Investiture ceremony held at the nation’s capital, Lusaka.
Simon Miti, Private Secretary to the Zambia President, who confirmed the incident in a statement said Lungu recovered immediately after experiencing sudden dizziness.
The government assured the general public, all concerned citizens and the international community that the President is well and has continued to discharge his duties since the incident.
The statement read, “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony.
“His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House.”
