Ambode, Donald Trump mark birthdays today

People of Ijebu Imosan in Ogun State have chased out Fulani herdsmen and their cows from their town.

The herdsmen and cows were the ones earlier chased away by the people of Epe in Lagos on Saturday

The herdsmen and their cows were pursued by youths led by the community’s chiefs.

According to sources in Ijebu Imosan town, the herdsmen with their cows had secretly arrived the town on Saturday night after being pursued from Epe.

It was gathered that some people who had gone to their farms on Sunday sighted the herdsmen and cows and quickly alerted other members of the town.

The cows numbering close to over a thousand were chased from the forest road towards the popular Imodi-Imosan road.

Speaking on the reasons for their actions, one of the youths who simply gave his name as Samuel, said they are trying to forestall a similar occurrence of suspected herdsmen attacks in some towns in Yorubaland.

“We don’t have problem with them but we don’t want them and their cows in Ijebu Mosan.”

We will continue to keep vigil to ensure that they do not return to our lands.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/522980232173729/