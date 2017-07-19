Ambode cancels vacation classes in Lagos public schools over insecurity

Worried by rising kidnap and rape cases across the state, Lagos State Government has cancelled the end of the year vacation classes in public schools

The cancellation is to forestall any possible ugly situation that may arise during the classes

The state government had in a memo to all permanent secretaries, tutors-general of the six educational districts in the state, asked them to stop all forms of vacation teaching for rest of the year.

The government attributed the measure to ‘’present security situation and threats by kidnappers” in the state.

Sources in the state Ministry of Education confirmed the directive on Tuesday.

One of the sources said: “The state government took the measure in order to find holistic solution to the recent cases of kidnapping and rape in public schools. “To this end, government representatives will be meeting with stakeholders during the vacation period to deliberate and find a lasting solution to the ugly trend, especially with those schools in the riverine areas, once and for all.”