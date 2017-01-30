Ambode appoints new Permanent Secretaries

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service.

A statement issued on Monday by the Acting Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, said the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were Engr. Temidayo O. Erinle, who will oversee the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; Adetutu Abiola Liadi for the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; and Dr Atinuke Muynat Onayiga, Primary Healthcare Board.

While wishing the new Permanent Secretaries successful tenures, the statement noted that the appointments were with immediate effect.