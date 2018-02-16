Ambode, Amosun absent as APC governors storm Katsina in four chattered planes ahead meeting with Buhari

State governors under the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Governors Forum, today stormed Katsina on four chattered planes ahead of their meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari in his country home, Daura.

Buhari had arrived a day earlier and proceeded to Daura before today’s arrival of the governors.

The Four chattered planes conveying the governors and their aides landed intermittently at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport where they were received on arrival by their Katsina counterpart Governor, Aminu Masari.

Thereafter they were conveyed in a long coaster road to Daura, about 75km drive from the state capital.

Among the governors are, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Yayaha Bello of Kogi state.

Others are Tanko Almakura of Nasarwa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Sani Bello of Niger, Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

The governors of Benue, Ogun, and Lagos were represented by their deputies.