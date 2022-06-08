Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s TikTok message about moving ‘forward’

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People).

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said at the time.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” she continued, calling the jury’s decision a “setback.”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

She added, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

In his debut TikTok post, Depp thanked fans for their support and emphasized his desire to put the trial behind him.

“We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he wrote.

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”