Boxing legend Amanda Serrano has ditched the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in protest of the sanctioning body’s decision not to allow three-minute rounds in women’s fights. The 35-year-old Puerto Rican has won world titles in a remarkable seven divisions, but she says she is done with the WBC due to its refusal to change.
Serrano (46-2-1) made history in October when she outpointed Danila Ramos over the course of twelve three-minute rounds in Orlando, Florida, for the featherweight world title. Serrano is the undisputed champion at 126 pounds, but on Tuesday she announced she has vacated the WBC strap, which was not on line for the Ramos fight due to its refusal to sanction longer rounds.
Women’s title fights have typically been staged over 10 two-minute rounds, which has played its part in making the fights entertaining with fast-paced action, but Serrano believes it is time to change and she has sacrificed perhaps the most prestigious belt from the four major sanctioning bodies to prove her point.
“I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds,” Serrano wrote on Instagram. “Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.
“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title. Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for equality! If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.
“Thank you to all of my fellow fighters who have stood with me. Thank you to my team. Thank you to my fans. And above all, thank you God. I’m blessed.”
Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul was among the thousands of people to back Serrano’s move. He wrote alongside a goat emoji: “Legend. To effectuate change it requires sacrifice.” Former undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron, who lost her belts and her undefeated record to Katie Taylor last month, posted clapping and crown emojis, endorsing Serrano’s push for three-minute rounds to become the norm for championship bouts.
Serrano is best known to British fans for her epic clash with Irish legend Taylor at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2022, losing a razor-sharp split decision for the undisputed lightweight crown. Despite that defeat, “The Real Deal” belongs in the pantheon of great female fighters alongside Taylor and Claressa Shields, who have pioneered women’s boxing and elevated the sport to great heights, dispelling taboos and stigmas along the way.
WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman explained the WBC’s stance on three-minute rounds before Serrano’s fight with Ramos. He told Sports Illustrated: “[In] tennis, women play three sets, basketball the basket is shorter and the ball smaller, and those are not contact sports. We stand by safety and well-being of the fighters.”
Serrano’s next fight is yet to be booked, but there have been widespread calls for a rematch with Taylor, although that may have to wait with the 2012 Olympic champion set to face Cameron in a trilogy fight.