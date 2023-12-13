The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, has claimed to have received a letter from ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that he is proceeding on medical leave on Wednesday.

Oladiji said the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa will subsequently assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity till there is a written declaration to the contrary.

A statement from the Speaker obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday said, “Following Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

“Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“According to the letter, his Deputy,Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

“The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday,13th December,2023.

“Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.”

Oladiji’s statement comes almost 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu directed ailing Governor Akeredolu to write to the state House of Assembly notifying it of the transfer of power to his deputy.

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that President Tinubu had directed the ailing governor to transfer power to his deputy through a letter to the House of Assembly.

SaharaReporters had reported that the transfer of power would be done via a letter with an electronic signature (e-signature) as the ailing governor was too weak to sign any document.

Tinubu reportedly told people at the meeting he had summoned to resolve the leadership crisis in Ondo on Monday that Akeredolu was incapacitated and could not sign a letter anymore.

SaharaReporters reported on Sunday that President Tinubu had summoned the state deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa and House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji to Aso Villa in Abuja for an urgent meeting slated for Monday.

Monday’s emergency meeting was the second one summoned by the President to resolve the leadership crisis in the state following the governor’s absence from office since July 2023.

However, sources in the House of Assembly earlier told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that they had yet to receive any letter from the ailing governor.

Instead, according to sources, the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji released a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government and signed by the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola B. T. Esq., informing the state secretary that the governor would proceed on medical leave on Wednesday.

The letter with the letterhead of the Ondo State House of Assembly dated December 13, 2023, is with the reference number ODHA/98/227/Vol. III/508.

The letter reads: “The Honourable House received a letter H.E.I./Vol. V/159 dated 12th December, 2023 from the State Governor, informing the House that he will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December2023 as a follow up to his medical treatment.

“I therefore have the mandate of the Honourable House to 2. inform you that Mr. Speaker and other Honourable Members have noted the content of the letter.

“Consequently, I am to request you to convey the best wishes of the Honourable House to Mr Governor.

“Please accept the assurances of the Hon. Members highest regards.”

“No letter from the governor; the letter hasn’t been seen or dealt with by the House.

“As of this moment, still no letter transmission to the Ondo House of Assembly. Instead, the Speaker released the letter to the Secretary to the State Government,” one of the sources said on Wednesday morning.

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to reach the Speaker for clarifications failed as he did not answer his calls nor reply to a text sent to him.

A statement signed by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Tuesday said that during Akeredolu’s medical leave, he would prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

The statement added that a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution would be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

It read in part, “In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

On Tuesday afternoon, SaharaReporters reported that the lawmakers were still waiting for a handover letter from the ailing governor and that his son, who was expected to deliver the letter had disappeared.

Sources in the House of Assembly told SaharaReporters on Tuesday afternoon that they had been waiting for Akeredolu’s son, Babajide, for hours.

According to them, the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Office of the Governor of Ondo State (PPIMU), has simply disappeared as he could not be reached on his mobile phones.

Babajide was appointed by the governor (father) in November 2021 as the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Office of the Governor of Ondo State (PPIMU), sparking controversy.

“We have been waiting for hours for Akeredolu’s handover letter, which his son promised to deliver to the House of Assembly today. We have been waiting in vain for the handover letter.

“The plenary was told to wait for the governor’s son who told the Speaker of the House that he was flying to Lagos from Abuja to obtain his father’s e-signature but he has since switched off his phones,” one of the sources had said.