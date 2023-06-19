The lead counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mike Ozekhome, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the agitator to see his new doctors.

Ozekhome made the appeal in a letter to the secret police on Monday, where he noted that Kanu’s former doctor was out of the country.

Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the IPOB leader was scheduled for a surgical operation on his left ear at a yet-to-be-determined date.

He said the new doctors, Uche Ukwuije and David Ukoha, have confirmed their availability for an “initial interface” with him.

The letter reads: “The said doctors need to personally meet with our client for a formal agreement since he would be meeting them for the first time ever.

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that we respectfully request that the herein-named medical doctors be allowed access to our client for a formal engagement meeting.”

This is coming at a time when Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta, said Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s service was no longer needed.

He said Ozekhome prevented doctors sent by the family from carrying out a medical examination on Kanu.