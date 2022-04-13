Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has disagreed with the Northern Elders Forum’s position that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), should resign over his handling of Nigeria’s security situation.

NEF had on Tuesday asked Buhari to resign for allegedly failing to secure the country.

The forum made the demand in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. It said it was disappointing that after nearly seven years of being in office, Buhari still has no answers to security challenges across the country.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists, and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading,” the statement read in part.

But reacting to the northern elders’ demand on Wednesday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, asked the NEF to let Buhari complete his tenure.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Sani said by completing his tenure, the President would be able to conduct elections in 2023.

He tweeted, “Our respectable Northern Elders want Buhari to resign; I humbly disagree, allow Sai Baba to finish his tenure and conduct elections.”