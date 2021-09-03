SPORTS
Allegri clashes with Juventus over Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd
Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, is not happy with the club hierarchy for sanctioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last week.
Ronaldo left the Serie A side after three years in a deal worth £19.4million.
Il Giornale reports that Allegri is not happy that the club has given him the task of replacing the 36-year-old’s goals.
Allegri re-joined Juve this summer, two years after leaving. But the 54-year-old is “furious” with club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini.
He has told club hierarchy that “these were not the agreements” when he accepted a proposal to return.
Juventus brought in Moise Kean from Everton on loan to fill the gap left by Ronaldo.
Manuel Locatelli has already arrived from Sassuolo this summer, but improvements to the squad have not been to the extent expected for a side that scraped a fourth place finish last season.
After a shock 1-0 home defeat to Empoli over the weekend, Allegri told DAZN: “Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on.”
EPL: Wayne Rooney warns Solskjaer over Ronaldo
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has warned that manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can no longer afford to preside over another trophyless season after acquiring the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus, making his way back to Old Trafford after 12 years.
The 36-year-old underwent a medical in Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend and is expected to be in contention to make his second debut after the international break.
United had a busy transfer window that also saw the addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to an already star-studded squad.
“Cristiano is still one of the best players in the world and has won titles everywhere he’s been so he’s going to be huge,” he said according to Metro.
“He still wants to be the best and I’m sure he will have a big impact on them this season.
“Ole will certainly know that he’s in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he’s brought in.
“For their development, to get to the next step now is to start winning titles.”
Wolves vs Man Utd: Why Ronaldo will not make second EPL debut on Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in line to make his second Premier League debut for Manchester United today.
The Red Devils travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, having picked up four points from their first two fixtures.
Ronaldo sealed a shock return to United on Friday but will have to wait until the international week to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
The 36-year-old’s move was not finalized in time for him to be registered with the Premier League.
It is also understood that Ronaldo is yet to undergo his medical and process a UK visa.
The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar will, however, get the chance to play at Old Trafford again, when they host Newcastle on September 11.
EPL: Likely shirt numbers Cristiano Ronaldo could wear at Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to choose from the the following available shirt numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33 and 35 upon his return to Manchester United.
Even though the club’s legend, Rio Ferdinand had announced Edinson Cavani’s willingness to surrender the No.7 shirt to the Portuguese, the Premier League rules would not let that happen.
The number 9 shirt, which would have another option for the Portugal captain is also in use. Anthony Nartial is currently wearing the shirt.
Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7 but the shirt has been registered in the Premier League for Uruguayan striker, Cavani.
The options available to Ronaldo are shirt numbers he would not like to wear except for his love for the club because the former Real Madrid star has even built his entire brand under the ‘CR7’ brand.
Ronaldo wore the No.7 shirt during his first spell at Manchester United, went on to wear the shirt at Real Madrid and on his arrival at Juventus in 2018, Julian Cuadrado, handed the number to him.
The Portugal captain is now left with one of the following available numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33, 35, Express UK reports.
However, it is suggested that Ronaldo could opt for the number 28 which he wore during his career at Sporting Lisbon.
