Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC declares Mompha wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, wanted.

It was learnt that the commission took the decision after Mompha, who had been facing charges for alleged money laundering to the tune of N6 billion, defied a court order.

Sources at the EFCC headquarters told Daily Trust that Mompha travelled to Dubai with a new international passport against the order of the court.

The EFCC had, in June, arraigned the celebrity before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The commission, on January 12, charged him and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, for N6bn money laundering.

The court, on March 28, ordered him to submit his international passport to court after his bail sum was reduced from N200m to N25m.