Alleged manhood disappearance: Panic grips residents of Abuja, other cities

There are growing concerns over the activities of some criminal elements who are reportedly on the prowl in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja and other states of the federation stealing male genital organs.

In recent times, there has been an increase in reported cases of disappearance of genital organs in some states in the North Central, particularly in Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and the nation’s capital.

While it is yet unclear how the miscreants carry out such acts, residents of the FCT have, for over a month now, been living in fear following reported cases of ‘stealing’ of manhoods.

The ugly trend has led to the murder of some persons by irate youths who descended on suspects for allegedly causing the mysterious disappearance of manhoods.

There are different accounts of how the heinous crime is being perpetrated in the city. While some said a mere conversation with the alleged manhood thief can cause disappearance of the victim’s penis, others said it happens after a physical contact, including handshake.

On August 23, the Nasarawa State Police Command, while cautioning residents against jungle justice being meted out to the alleged organ thieves in the state, revealed that some persons were attacked over same allegations in Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Lafia and Keffi Local Government Areas of the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, however, said a medical examination conducted on the alleged victims, “gave all of them a clean bill of health”, saying there was no basis for the allegations.

On September 20, some irate youths in phase 2, Gwagwalada area of the FCT, lynched a yet-to-be-identified young man for allegedly stealing a resident’s manhood.

Three days after the incident, another resident, Lucky Josiah was accused of causing the disappearance of one Rokeeb Saheed’s manhood.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, while confirming the ugly development, said officers of the command quickly responded to a distress call that a victim was being lynched.

Unlike the Gwagwalada incident, Lucky was saved by the police operatives from being killed by the angry mob.

The PPRO revealed that after medical examinations were conducted on Saheed, his male organ was “confirmed to be fine, and Lucky’s injuries were treated”.

Residents of the city have continued to record similar incidents almost on a daily basis in both the city centre and satellite towns.

On Friday, a disturbing motion picture which captured an alleged manhood thief being subjected to torture and dehumanization by mob, including some security operatives surfaced online.

In the video, the alleged thief who was accused of stealing two manhoods, was heard saying he is innocent of the allegations.

False alarm

There are indications that some of the allegations by the victims of manhood theft are false and may have sinister motives.

A security operative in the FCT, who does not want to be mentioned in the news, said that most of the alerts raised by the alleged victims were orchestrated.

According to him, some criminal elements who are on a rampage in the city, deliberately create scenes in a public gathering to enable them to steal from unsuspecting citizens.

He said that some miscreants in the nation’s capital are taking advantage of the trend to perpetrate other heinous crimes.

“About 80 percent of the alarms raised by these people that claim that their manhood is missing are fake. It is a new strategy to steal people’s belongings.

“Most times, what happens is that these people go to places that are crowded and then one or two of them raise the alarm that their penises are stolen. They do it just to capture attention.

“Normally, when such things occur, people tend to forget themselves and focus on what is happening, it is at that moment that other members of the gang will start stealing phones, bags, and even cars.

“By the time the alleged victims notice that the jobs have been done, you will start hearing something like, ‘my manhood is back’, back from where exactly?

“The only way out of this is that when any person raises such an alarm and it is discovered whether in the hospital or anywhere that he lied, such person should be arrested and prosecuted for raising false alarm. If the police do this to at least three persons, the trend will reduce,” he said.

However, a video clip cited by DAILY POST revealed how one alleged manhood thief confessed to have committed the crime in Nasarawa State. According to him, “if I just talk to you and you reply to me, your manhood is gone”.

He claimed to be working for one native doctor.

But the Nasarawa State PPRO sate that the confession may have been made under duress.

“The condition he was in at that moment may determine why he made such a confession”, he said.

Manhood theft scientifically impossible

The allegations, according to experts, are only hinged on diabolism as it has no bearing on science.

Residents have blamed the trend on ritualists, particularly internet fraudsters who may have sent boys into the city to diabolically harvest people’s manhoods for sacrifices to woo their prospective victims.

Speaking on the matter, former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani lamented how the claim of manhood theft was becoming rampant in the Federal Capital.

In a post on his official X handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain expressed worry over how the accused thieves are being lynched by mobs, saying they may be innocent.

He wrote, “The claim of manhood stealing is becoming rampant in Abuja and the lawlessness is when the accused or wrongly accused are lynched by a mob. There is no scientific basis behind such claims. It’s simply magicians at work”.

According to a health expert, Dr Kaleb Ugo, who spoke with DAILY POST on Saturday, it is medically impossible for a man’s organ to just disappear without a cut.

He said the allegations are “based on African magic and not facts.”

Ugo, however, said there are medical conditions that may lead to a shrinking of manhood but not a total disappearance as being peddled by alleged victims.

He said peyronie’s disease and erectile dysfunction can lead to the reduction in the size of penis.

The doctor explained that peyronie’s disease condition is when a body begins to form a condition called plague, which is the forming of scar tissue in the lining surrounding the corpora cavernosa, known as the tunica albuginea.

According to him, the condition can lead to the shortness of the penis.

He said patients suffering from the disease will always notice that their organs are shorter than they were.

On erectile dysfunction, Ugo explained that when a man stops experiencing an erection for a long time, there are possibilities that the manhood would shrink.

“Just like every other thing, for instance, when your car packs up and you stop using it for six months, you don’t expect it to remain like it was.

“Somehow, when our body stops having regular erections, the elastic tissue that stretches the penis from the flaccid state into the erect state can transform in a way that the penis loses its elasticity.

“And when the penis is no longer elastic, it won’t stretch when you get an erection, and you will notice you lost length”, he said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba had warned against spreading false information regarding alleged organ disappearance.

According to the CP, such rumours had led to public anxiety and disruption of peace across the territory.