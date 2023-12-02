Saturday, December 2, 2023
Alleged embezzlement: DSS denies receiving subsidy grant

DSS denies receiving subsidy grant

The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the Department of State Services (DSS), Peter Afunanya, has disputed allegations that the Director General of the security agency, Yusuf Bichi, stole a subsidy grant intended for staff members.

Afunanya, who observed that no such grant had been granted to the agency, guaranteed that the money would be distributed to the personnel once it became available.

Afunanya stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

He was responding to an allegation made by an X user, @jacksonpbn, who accused Bichi, among other things, of being corrupt.

He also said the “goodbye allowance” which the DG was accused of granting himself does not exist.

The statement partly read, “The Service hereby states that the allegations are entirely false. It wishes to clarify that neither the DG nor anyone acting on his directive has looted staff subsidy grant.

“No such grant has been made available to the Service and once that is allocated, staff will, as usual, receive what is due them.”

