Alleged Bribery: Reps summon EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky

Following the House of Representatives resolution to investigate allegations of bribery against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Joint Committees of the House has extended an invitation to the chairman of the commission Ola Olukoyode.

In a letter dated 27th September 2024, the committee asked the EFCC Chairman and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to appear on Monday the 30th, with all officers involved in the allegation.

The allegation of bribery against the anti-graft agency and the Nigeria Correctional Service followed a trending social media voice conversation involving one Idris Okuneye, a crossdresser sentenced earlier this year to six months in prison for abuse of the naira.

The trending voice conversation suggested that Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, paid N15 million to EFCC to drop charges of money laundering initially made against him and that he spent time in a VIP facility instead of prison.

The House Committee is also inviting Bobrisky and a social media influencer, Martins Otse, known as Very Dark Man, on social media who released the voice recording.

