Allan Saint-Maximin Joins Saudi’s Al-Ahli After Newcastle Exit

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin on Sunday signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli after leaving English club Newcastle as the cash-rich and ambitious Gulf kingdom’s league snared another top-level player. “We pick the best, and he’s one of them,” Al-Ahli said on social media.

The financial terms of the deal were not revealed but English press reports have estimated it to be in the region of 30 million pounds ($38.5 million).

Saint-Maximin, 26, made 124 appearances for Saudi-backed Newcastle and scored 13 goals since joining from Nice in 2019.

A growing list of high-profile players have moved to the Saudi Pro League including Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema and Jordan Henderson.

