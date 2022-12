Brazilian football legend Pele is back in hospital, his daughter has announced.

Kely Nascimento said there was “no emergency” as he continues to fight colon cancer.

Kely Nascimento said: “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in hospital regulating medication.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

Pele, who is 82, won the World Cup a record three times as a player – in 1958, 1962 and 1970.