All federal contracts awarded in last 6 years are illegal – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN yesterday said all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years are illegal, adding that they were awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Falana stated this during the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja.

The lawyer said the Procurement Act stipulates that every contract shall go through an 11-member Public Procurement Council, which comprises five members from government and six from professional bodies.

On this ground he said, “This council is yet to be inaugurated. All the contract awards announced at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting are illegal because none of them passed through the Public Procurement Council.”

Falana who also accused professional bodies of aiding and abetting corruption committed by public office holders, added that anti-graft agencies in Nigeria are largely kind towards professional associations especially as it relates to corrupt practices of their clients.

He however advocated for professional associations to publish the names of their members who are complicit to corrupt practices of their clients as part of measures to ensure that the fight against corruption achieves expected result.

The legal practitioner who charged the 107 registered professional bodies in the country to wake up to their responsibilities, stressed