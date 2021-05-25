POLITICS
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, of being a mole and liability in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .
Speaking in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday Wike said Aliyu was a serial blackmailer, who betrayed his party by working against PDP’s interest in 2015.
The governor spoke while reacting to an interview Aliyu granted some national dailies where he among other things accused Wike of trying to play a godfather and a dictator in the PDP.
But Wike, who described the former governor as a chronic liar and serial betrayer, recalled that Aliyu once admitted that he and other former northern governors worked against the interest of the party in the 2015 presidential election.
Wike said some of the former northern governors such as Jonah Jang of Plateau State and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State quickly absolved themselves from the betrayal of Aliyu.
He said: “There is no political dictator in Rivers State as far as PDP is concerned. That is why if there is any state the PDP is sure of winning any day any time in this country, I am sure you all know that it is Rivers State.
“That is not the case of Niger state. You saw the reply of the former President to him. He is a rabble-rouser and a perpetual blackmailer. He is a chronic liar and a serial betrayer.”
He recalled that Aliyu was among the party leaders, who opposed the emergence of Uche Secondus in 2017 as the Chairman of the PDP, adding that the former governor has now become a spokesman for Secondus-led National Working Committee because of his jobless condition.
Wike said while he had led the PDP to victory in many elections in Rivers despite federal might, Aliyu had serially lost all the elections PDP contested in his Niger State.
He said Aliyu lacked the capacity to lead the PDP to victory in Niger because of his alleged woeful performance in the state and challenged him to point at his legacy projects throughout the period he governed Niger.
Wike said Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies contributed in the waning fortunes of the PDP in Niger lamenting that the former governor’s style had made it impossible for the PDP to hold party congresses in his state.
The Rivers Governor said Aliyu, despite his academic background misquoted his statement during the buildup to the election in Edo State when he said that some NWC members were tax collectors.
Wike said: “I said some NWC members are tax collectors, I didn’t say NWC members are tax collectors. I stand by my words.”
The governor mocked Aliyu for suggesting that the PDP should have punished him for the “tax collector” statement saying he was available for either suspension or expulsion from the party.
The governor also debunked Aliyu’s statement that he was fighting Secondus from Rivers adding that he had no problem with the National party chairman.
He, however, said that he would not stop speaking out whenever things were not going well in the party.
Wike said part of Aliyu’s anger was that he refused to invite him to Rivers to inaugurate projects adding that the former governor was not qualified for such invitations because he had no concrete projects in Niger.
POLITICS
Hoodlums attack another APC chairmanship aspirant in Lagos
A chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local government elections in Lagos State , Segun Solomon Adekoya was attacked by hoodlums in Lagos on Friday.
Adekoya an aspirant for Amuwo Odofin local government area chairmanship seat, was attacked in the Festac area, within the Amuwo Odofin council area.
He was in the company of some of his supporters when the hoodlums struck.
The aspirant has accused the incumbent Chairman of the council , Valentine Buraimoh ,of masterminding the attack on him.
Buraimoh is seeking a second term in office.
Since last week there has heightened tension in Lagos over local government council elections slated for July 29, 2021.
Onamade Oluwatoyin, another Chairmanship aspirant under the APC was attacked in Ikorudu by political thugs loyal to another aspirant in the area.
Armed with various dangerous weapons, the hoodlums said to be numbering about 35 stormed Oluwatoyin’s office, Western Funeral Homes Limited, along Ijede Road in Ikorodu.
Though, he was lucky to escape, one of his aides, Tony Godfrey was killed while his blood brother, Oluwafemi Onamade, 38, was shot and maliciously beaten to coma.
The hoodlums before leaving the Oluwatoyin’s office destroyed properties and carted away an unspecified amount of money.
POLITICS
PDP dissolves, replaces Cross River State caretaker committee
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has approved the dissolution of the State Caretaker Committee for the Cross River state chapter of the party.
The decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.
Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level.
The members of the new State Caretaker Committee for Cross River state are as follows:
Barr. Efiok Cobham (Chairman)
Barr. Attah Ochinke
Dr. Uke Enun
Prof. Walter Mboto
Hon. Rita Ayim (Publicity Secretary)
Hon. Mike UsibeHon. Christopher Ekpo
Mr. Victor Effiom Okon
Prince K.J. Agba
Hon. Eko Atu (Secretary)
The party, however, said all other structure of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remain intact.
POLITICS
APC to PDP Govs: Abandon the sinking vessel
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday advised all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors to defect to the ruling party.
APC Secretary Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement to welcome Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, urged PDP Governors to take a cue from the new defector and abandon the ‘sinking vessel’.
Akpanudoedehe, who described PDP as a dead party, urged the remaining Governors in the opposition party to leave it for a living and thriving APC.
The APC scribe said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Ben Ayade for his wise and timely decision to leave a dead party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a living and thriving party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
