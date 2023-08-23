The United Kingdom government has charged Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to court over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 63-year old former minister of petroleum resources, who played a key role in the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, between 2010 to 2015, had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

In a statement published on its website, yesterday, NCA said she would appear at Westminster magistrates court on October 2, for the case.

“She is alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties. Her charges also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.”

In March, the NCA also provided evidence to the US department of justice that enabled them to recover assets totalling $53.1 million linked to her alleged corruption.

Andy Kelly, head of the NCA’s international corruption unit (ICU), said the “charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation”.

“Bribery is a pervasive form of corruption, which enables serious criminality and can have devastating consequences for developing countries. We will continue to work with partners here and overseas to tackle the threat,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, new facts have emerged on how the two former helmsmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), fueled her travails in the UK.

Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of EFCC, commenced the investigation of Alison-Madueke and also pushed for her extradition to Nigeria to face multi-billion naira fraud allegations.

The legal battle lasted for over five years. Though Magu failed in securing her extradition to Nigeria, he succeeded in confiscating her assets in Nigeria.

Upon Magu’s removal, Abdulrasheed Bawa took over as substantive chairman of the EFCC and also pushed for her extradition and prosecution.