Former USWNT star Ali Kreiger secretly filed for divorce in December three months after her ex-wife and fellow soccer player Ashlyn Harris “incorrectly” initiated proceedings.

Krieger, 39, who shares 2-year-old daughter Sloane and 1-year-old son Ocean with Harris, claimed her ex-partner incorrectly filed the paperwork in Florida, where they were married in a civil ceremony in 2019, according to court records, obtained by Us Weekly.

She said that the pair reside in New Jersey and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, adding that there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

The retired soccer star asked the court to implement a “legal and residential custody arrangement and parenting time that protects the best interests of their two children.”

Kreiger also asked the court to divide their assets equally and that Harris pay her child support and legal fees.

The US Women’s National Soccer Team star filed for divorce from Krieger in October 2023.

In January, Kreger revealed that she was playing soccer when she found out that Harris had filed for divorce.

“I will never forget that moment,” she told SELF Magazine. “I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated.”

Krieger had a scheduled press conference for her upcoming retirement game that day, but she decided to clear her schedule and go home instead.

The former Gotham FC player’s teammates stuck by her side “until 2 a.m.” after she found out.

“My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke,” she recalled. “Then my teammates just started walking through the door. All of them. At different times.”

Weeks after news broke of their divorce, Page Six learned that Harris had moved on with longtime pal-turned-romantic partner Sophia Bush.

An insider told us in October that their friendship had taken a romantic turn after they appeared on a panel together at Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023, four months before Harris filed.

A month after filing for divorce, Harris vehemently denied rumors that she had cheated on Krieger.