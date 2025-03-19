ALGON replies El-Rufai, says no money missing

The Kaduna State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has refuted allegations by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, dismissing claims of misappropriation of local government funds as false, misleading, and an attempt to tarnish Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

ALGON insisted that the accusations were aimed at misinforming the public and undermining a government it described as transparent, inclusive, and pro-people.

“Apart from enhanced allocations, we now operate without harassment and intimidation, unlike during Malam El-Rufai’s tenure, which was marked by coercion,” he said.

ALGON also criticised El-Rufai’s controversial Riot Damage Deductions policy, alleging it unfairly targeted local governments in Southern Kaduna, depriving them of much-needed development funds.

Shehu accused El-Rufai of implementing repressive policies that stifled local governance and deepened ethnic tensions. He noted that Uba Sani has since reversed the policy, bringing relief to affected councils.

ALGON urged El-Rufai to verify his claims before making public accusations, insisting that local government chairmen remain committed to development.

“We are focused on addressing community challenges and have full confidence in Governor Uba Sani’s leadership,” Shehu said, urging the public to disregard El-Rufai’s allegations as baseless and unfounded.

