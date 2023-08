Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours,” Tabboune said in an interview with local media.

Nigerian Senate had also rejected military intervention in Niger by the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS).