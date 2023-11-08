Alexis Bellino reveals why she called off engagement to Drew Bohn 

Alexis Bellino is shedding more light on her decision to end things with ex-fiancé Drew John.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 46, reveals in an exclusive interview that the August death of her beloved mother, Penelope, helped her realize that it was time to end her engagement to Andrew “Drew” Bohn.

“The death of a close person like your mom either makes a couple or breaks a couple,” Bellino says. “And, unfortunately for me, it broke us.”

Amid the early stages of her grief, the former Bravolebrity says that she was able to “recognize” a level of incompatibility between her and Bohn.

“I felt it was better if we just take different paths for now and he agreed,” she explains. “I just know it was the best decision for us.”

In September, Bellino exclusively broke the news to Page Six that she and Bohn chose to split nearly three years after getting engaged.

“Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” she said at the time. “Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another.”

The reality star — who starred on “RHOC” from Seasons 5 to 8 and made an appearance at BravoCon 2023 over the weekend in Las Vegas — noted that she has dipped her toes back into the dating pool with a newfound sense of clarity.

“I don’t want anyone controlling, but I don’t want anyone too passive,” she says of her ideal partner.

“I definitely am looking for someone who is spiritual,” the proud Christian continues. “They don’t have to be super successful, but I just need someone driven and motivated.”

“Good, well-rounded humor is important to me. You have to be funny. If we don’t laugh together, there’s a problem,” she says. “I want to be laughing all day long. That’s kind of what I’m looking for.”

In the meantime, though, Bellino has been thoroughly enjoying the single life. For two weekends in a row, she lit up the Sin City strip with friends — including scores of handsome men and gorgeous drag queens — at Gipsy Nightclub.

“I had so much fun. These are some of my first times being single and having that much fun,” she raves over her experience at the LGBTQIA+ venue.

Bellino — who publicly introduced her transgender son, Miles, to fans in October 2022 — adds, “I’m very much finding myself drawn to the places of love, inclusion and acceptance. That’s exactly what the Gipsy has been for me.”

This current phase of Bellino’s life has also created space to establish a better connection with ex-husband Jim Bellino, the father of her three children: James, 16, and 15-year-old twins Miles and Mackenna.

“We’re in a really great place right now. We’ve definitely gone through some turmoil,” she says, acknowledging their contentious divorce that was finalized in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

“I know it takes time after a divorce, but this is probably the best place we’ve been in since the divorce. We’ve realized we need to be friends,” she elaborates.

“It’s healthier for the kids, it’s healthier for he and I. And we are forever connected because he’ll always be the father of my children. And I wouldn’t change that.”