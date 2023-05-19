Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland gives birth to ‘perfect’ baby as she shares snap

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland has given birth to her first child.

The 27-year-old American singer and actress has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos.

Ireland, who is Alec’s oldest child and who he shares with his first wife, Kim Basinger, took to Instagram on Thursday (May 18) to share the happy news.

Posting an adorable snap of her with her boyfriend and their newborn tot in her arms, the couple beamed for the photo and looked content.

She posted the snap on her page and wrote a simple caption that read: “Holland,” which appeared to reveal her baby girl’s name.

The adorable moniker appears to pay tribute to her own, with the mother-daughter both sharing geographical first names.

Following the announcement and Hailey’s devoted fans were the first to share their congratulations.

One fan took to the comments section to brand the name as “perfection”, while another said, “Welcome to Wonderland, Holland.”

A third person then wrote: “Congratulations!!! How exciting for you two! I’m so glad she’s here.”

While a fourth added: “Beautiful family. Congratulations.”