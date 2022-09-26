Alec Baldwin thanks family for keeping him alive’ after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin thanked his family for keeping him alive over the last year after the fallout the accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021.

The 64-year-old “30 Rock” alum — who welcomed his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin last week — alluded to the tragedy in an Instagram post Monday.

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same,” Alec wrote in the caption of the carousel post.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too,” he continued, seemingly referring to the news he could face criminal charges in the shooting.

Alec’s post featured several snaps of his growing brood of kids, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1.

“These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room,” he added.

The actor also reshared his wife’s post, announcing the happy news that they added a daughter named Ilaria Catalina Irena to their “Baldwinito” clan.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true … Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” Hilaria, 38, wrote.

“Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

Although the birth of Ilaria makes Hilaria a mother of seven, Alec is now a father of eight as he shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has previously reflected on her family’s “challenging year,” writing in a November 2021 Instagram post, “sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through.”

She continued, “I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there — such comfort.”

Her husband was sued for negligence in November 2021 by crew members of the western flick, “Rust,” after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed with a loaded prop gun.

The cinematographer’s family then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec two months later.

Most recently, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she may charge up to four people in conjunction with the shooting, including Alec, per CBS.