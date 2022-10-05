Alec Baldwin settles with Halyna Hutchins’ family

Alec Baldwin and the family of late “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against the actor and others.

Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, will be an executive producer on film and receive a portion of the profits, according to a statement from Matthew.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Matthew’s statement began (per CNN), adding that production on the movie will resume in January 2023 with the “original principal players.”

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

In a statement to Page Six, Baldwin’s attorney added, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation”