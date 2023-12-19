Alec Baldwin got caught in the middle of a heated confrontation with anti-Israel protesters in New York City on Monday.

The “Departed” star was seen in a video near West 29th Street as a mob crowded around him demanding to know if he supported Palestine or Israel.

Cops guarded the actor as he attempted to access a locked door, but Baldwin struggled to ignore the demonstrator’s ongoing remarks.

“I support peace for Gaza,” he told demonstrators.

Baldwin’s response angered protestors, who immediately started shouting profanities at him and attempting to inch closer.

“Shut your f—kig mouth, you have no f—king shame,” one person shouted at the actor with another adding, “Go f— yourself.”

Another clip posted to X (formerly Twitter), later showed the “30 Rock” star outside in another fiery clash as a protestor asked him about his stance on the Israel–Hamas war.

“Because I’m in Hollywood?” he responded while slightly pushing the unidentified man. “You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”

But the actor didn’t let the crowd have the last word as he was escorted out of the crowd.

“Shut the f—k up,” Baldwin, 65, shouted while walking away.

The actor also received criticism for shooting a loaded prop gun on the “Rust” film set in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“You did kill someone though, right? You’re a murderer!” another protestor said.

Baldwin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, had the charges against him dropped in April.

A source told HuffPost reporter Yashar Al that Baldwin didn’t intend to get involved in the scuffle as he traveled to teach an acting class.

“He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way,” the insider explained. “He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.”

Reps for the actor weren’t immediately available for comment.

Several celebrities have come under fire as several fans demand to know their viewpoint on the ongoing war.

Taylor Swift was most recently criticized after she attended comedian Ramy Youssef’s Gaza fundraising event with Selena Gomez earlier this month.

All the proceeds from the show were donated to American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), which is described by Jerusalem’s NGO Monitor as “‘highly political,’ presenting a ‘highly biased view’ of the Israel–Palestine war, ‘ignoring any Palestinian responsibility for hardship and contributing to the demonization of Israel,’” according to political commentator Megyn Kelly.

Kelly demanded fans “boycott” the “Lover” songstress, demanding she give “Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology” for attending the show.

Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid also shares the same pro-Palestinian viewpoints and has outspokenly denounced the “terrorizing of innocent people.”

Meanwhile, actress Melissa Barrera was axed from “Scream 7” last month after taking to social media to post sentiments about the war, which were deemed antisemitic by Spyglass Entertainment.