Alec Baldwin gets gun enhancement charge dropped in ‘Rust’ case

Alec Baldwin won a massive victory in his case for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that it is dropping the gun enhancement charge against the “30 Rock” alum, a crime that would have carried a five-year sentence if convicted.

However, Baldwin, 64, still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, which would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted.

The gun enhancement charge was also dropped against the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ film set,” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement, per ABC News.

“The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys.”

A gun enhancement charge meant that Baldwin used the gun to commit the crime. However, according to New Mexico law at the time of the shooting, this can only stand if the gun was displayed with the intent to injure someone.

Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while on set for the western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, N.M. in October 2021. At the time, the actor’s prop gun fired a live round, hitting the mom of one in the chest. She was 42.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also injured, but the DA declined to file charges in relation to his wounds.

The “Dr. Death” star denied any responsibility for Hutchins’ death, insisting that he did not pull the trigger of the gun on set.

Baldwin — who shares seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ family last year before filing a negligence suit against four crew members.

The complaint alleged that several crew members failed to maintain safety on set by handing him the loaded gun.

Last month, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the cinematographer.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas told Page Six that the charge against his client was “a terrible miscarriage” of justice.

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” the lawyer declared. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

“We will fight these charges, and we will win,” he added.

Despite Hutchins’ death and Baldwin’s charges, production for “Rust” will resume in the spring.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza said in a press release obtained by E! News last week.

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will join the crew as an executive producer, per his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, and Bianca Cline will take over as cinematographer.

According to the press release, production has also added safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan to the crew to ensure that there are zero “working weapons” or “any form of ammunition” on set.