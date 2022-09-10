SPORTS
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title and world number one ranking against Casper Ruud.
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men’s Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open.
Norway’s seventh-ranked Ruud earlier defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to also reach his first Grand Slam final.
Tiafoe went down fighting, however, saving three match points and retrieving breaks in both of the last two sets.
“We are in the semi-final of a Grand Slam, we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re fighting for five hours or six hours. It doesn’t matter, you have to give everything on court.”
For Alcaraz, who unleashed 59 winners, it was his third successive five-setter as he closes in on a maiden Slam and becoming the youngest ever world number one.
“It’s my first time in a final of a Grand Slam. I can see the number one in the world, but at the same time it’s so far away,” he added.
– ‘Give everything’ –
“I’m going to give everything that I have. I will have to handle the nerves of being in the final of a Grand Slam but obviously I’m really happy.”
Tiafoe hailed his conqueror.
“I gave everything I had, too good from Carlos tonight,” said Tiafoe.
“Honestly I came here wanting to win the US Open, I feel like I let you guys down. This one really hurts.”
Alcaraz saw two break points come and go in the seventh game of the opener before needing to save a set point in the 12th which featured a breathtaking rally that the Spaniard claimed from two seemingly losing positions.
The teenager saved three more set points in the tiebreak but Tiafoe converted his fifth when Alcaraz served up his third double fault of the 64-minute opener.
Alcaraz saved a break point in the third game of the second set, at one stage stretching for a winning point with his back facing Tiafoe to win another memorable rally.
His flamboyance was rewarded when he broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the semi-final thanks to Tiafoe burying a return in the net.
Alcaraz had needed nine hours and 10 sets in his last two rounds, including a quarter-final which finished at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, to reach the semi-final.
– Match points saved –
However, he looked the fresher of the two men when he raced to a double break, 4-0 lead in the third set, allowing Tiafoe just three points.
For good measure, Alcaraz broke the American a third time in the seventh game.
World number 26 Tiafoe, who knocked Nadal out of the tournament in the last-16, was hoping to become the first American man in a major final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.
He gamely retrieved two breaks in the fourth set, saved a match point in the 10th game with a nerveless drop shot before claiming the tiebreak to send the clash into a decider.
It was an eighth successful tiebreak out of eight for the American.
Alcaraz broke for 2-0 in the fifth set only for Tiafoe to again claw his way back to 2-2.
The American, however, double-faulted to hand the advantage back in the fifth game.
Tiafoe saved two more match points in the ninth game before Alcaraz went on to seal victory in four hours and 19 minutes when his opponent netted a weary backhand.
Ruud will be appearing in his second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Nadal at the French Open in June.
“After Roland Garros, I was extremely happy but at the same time humble enough to think that could be my only final in a Grand Slam in my career,” said Ruud.
“They don’t come easy. So here I am a couple of months later – it feels beyond words to describe.”
The 23-year-old Norwegian set the tone for his dominance early in the semi-final when he came out on top in a 55-shot rally to convert a third set point in the opening tiebreak which his Russian rival described as “crazy”.
EPL: Chelsea owners set 3 key targets Graham Potter must achieve this season
The new Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, has been presented with three key targets for this season by the club’s owners.
Potters took over from Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday morning and the Englishman signed a five-year deal worth £10million each season.
The Blues, currently sixth in the Premier League table, have delivered a number of concerning performances this new season.
The Daily Mail reports that the Blues’ owners have detailed two clear targets for the new boss: the first is to secure a top-four finish and the second is a deep run in the Champions League.
The manager will be sacked if he fails to do either of those things and the third target is to improve performances and forge a new philosophy at the club.
According to the report, the Englishman will be granted a second season and supported with new signings next summer if he makes clear progress on and off the pitch.
With this weekend’s Premier League matches postponed, the new manager will take charge of his first match in next Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg.
Usyk offers to help Joshua against Fury
Anthony Joshua has been tipped to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in an all-British heavyweight match in December and former opponent Oleksandr Usyk has offered to help Joshua train for the fight against Fury.
The fight is expected to take place at the end of this year, with the undefeated Fury set to go into the bout as the overwhelming favourite to claim the spoils against his long-time rival.
WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF champion Usyk offered his services to Joshua ahead of the fight by insisting that he will be on hand to assist in training if he is asked to between now and the start of December.
“If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him,” Usyk told Sky Sports via Boxing Scene. “He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working.
“Anthony, don’t stop. I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can’t give up. He must go forward.”
Fury was mocked for ‘running’ away from an undisputed heavyweight clash with Usyk by the latter’s manager, Egis Klimas. Fury has been trying to goad Anthony Joshua into fighting him in a long-awaited British grudge match over the last few days in spite of reports suggesting that an all-star bout with Usyk could be arranged in the not-too-distant future.
Fury posted a series of videos to Twitter on Thursday in which he continued to call out Joshua, who was beaten on points by Usyk for the second time in his career last month. Kilmas has since taken to the social media platform himself to poke fun at Fury, with the 34-year-old seemingly eager to chase a fight with Joshua rather than Usyk as things stand.
“This is an excellent way to run from Usyk,” wrote Kilmas. “Calling out others but not answering Usyk. JOKE!”
Fury had previously asked for a fee of £500m in order to face Usyk, who has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport in recent years. He made light work of Joshua in their first meeting to steal the Watford native’s heavyweight titles towards the end of last year before defending his belts with another points victory in Saudi Arabia in August.
Usyk wasted no time in calling out Fury after his latest win over Joshua, but it seems as though the idea of an undisputed fight between the pair may need to be put on hold for now.
A bout between Fury and Joshua would not be blocked by an obligation on Fury’s part to face a mandatory challenger, with the WBC having confirmed that it would be open to the ‘interesting’ possibility of a British heavyweight battle in the near future.
Man Utd confirm Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will go ahead
Manchester United have confirmed that their Europa League fixture against Moldovan side FC Sheriff will go ahead on Thursday.
All Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League matches have been postponed this weekend as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday. United were originally scheduled to play Crystal Palace at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, but will now be granted more time off after their 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.
“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”
United’s opening Europa League match of the campaign went ahead on Thursday night against Real Sociedad, just 90 minutes after the Queen’s death was announced, on UEFA’s orders and the club has now confirmed that the next fixture in the competition will continue as planned, at 5.45pm UK time on September 15 in Moldova.
“Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova,” United said in a statement on Friday evening. “Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are travelling to support the team in Chisinau.”
The United Kingdom is now undertaking an official 17-day period of mourning for the Queen. The new King, Charles III, announced on Friday that a period of Royal Mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s Funeral.
The Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties. There is no official guidance for sports and football is expected to return to normal next weekend.
United’s defeat by Real Sociedad came after a four-game winning streak in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side were downed at Old Trafford after Lisandro Martinez was penalised for handball, with Brais Mendez netting the resulting penalty.
Sheriff, who famously beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last September, opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 win over Omonia Nicosia from Cyprus on Thursday night. They are therefore top of Group E after the opening round of fixtures.
