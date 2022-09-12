Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win the US Open singles title, becomes youngest man ever to top the world rankings

Carlos Alcaraz went from Spanish prince to King of world tennis last night, winning the US Open and topping the rankings in one fell swoop.

The 19 year-old from Murcia is the youngest world number one in history, after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 6-3 in three hours and 20 minutes.

Fleet of foot and thunderous of thighs, Alcaraz has gone all the way from number 32 at the start of the year to the pinnacle of the standings.

He emulates his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and also Pete Sampras, who won the Open at the same age. Unlike Ferrero, he looks set to occupy the position for far more than eight weeks.

