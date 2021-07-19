SPORTS
Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position at Arsenal
New Arsenal signing Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position after completing his transfer to the Emirates.
The exciting Belgian has been one of his country’s hottest prospects since breaking through with Anderlecht as a teenager, with the Gunners hierarchy having to shell out reported £15 million to acquire the 21-year-old.
Lokonga is a central midfielder and a young leader, having captained Vincent Kompany’s side to a fourth-place finish in the Juliper Pro League last season, making 27 appearances.
Arsenal are set to lose three central midfielders this summer, with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid and Grant Xhaka set to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
With Joe Willock’s potential permanent move to Newcastle on the cards too, Arteta will be looking to through Lokonga in at the deep end at the start of the new term and the Belgium youth international has already informed his boss where he likes playing most.
“It’s a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it’s going to be my first big move to another country,” he firstly told the Gunners’ website.
“It’s a big step, but I feel confident because we have to be. In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I’m looking to play in this league and I can’t wait to start.”
On whether he prefers operating in a more attacking role like Ceballos and Odegaard or Xhaka’s deeper position, Lokonga said: “I can play both.
“I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position.”
Arteta himself explained: “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development.
“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht.
“I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.
The Spaniard added: “We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”
Upon his departure from his club of 12 years, Lokonga told Anderlecht supporters via their website: “I’m making a move from one big club to another. I am proud of this new step, but also sad that I am leaving RSCA.
“I want to thank you for all the love I have always received here. I am a mauve for life.”
SPORTS
Saudi Arabia to co-host 2030 World Cup with Italy
Saudi Arabia is considering a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Italy, which is based over 2,000 miles away from the Gulf country, according to a report.
The bidding process for that edition of the biggest football tournament in the world is in its very early stages, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming in March that the United Kingdom and Ireland want to ‘bring football home’ in the summer of 2030.
By that year, the World Cup will have expanded to 48 teams and 80 matches, meaning the tournament being held in more than one country is deemed as a more encouraging option for FIFA.
According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabia are teaming up with the US-based Boston Consultancy Group to explore a joint bid with several options, though Italy is the most likely candidate despite the huge distance between the nations.
The report says the Saudis have also been advised on a potential three-way hosting with Morocco and Egypt as part of a ‘MENA’ (Middle East and North Africa) bid, but the two other countries would need major infrastructure funding to host the World Cup.
Saudi Arabia’s influence on the sporting world has been growing in the past few years, after it watched neighbours Qatar win the hosting rights for next year’s World Cup. Critics have, however, repeatedly accused the Saudis of ‘sportswashing’ – spending huge money on hosting sporting events in a bid to boost the country’s reputation despite its poor record on human right.
Saudi Arabia has spent at least $1.5bn on high-profile international sporting events, according to report from human rights organisation Grant Liberty.
That includes hosting Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight boxing world title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019 as well as a European Tour golf tournament featuring many of the game’s biggest names – the Saudi International – and the Dakar Rally.
The Saudis also hosted a Formula One grand prix this year for the first time, while the country’s sovereign wealth fund – the Public Investment Fund – made a failed £300million takeover bid for Newcastle United last year.
The Premier League failed to approve the bid due to concerns over the links between the fund and the Saudi state, which had the deal gone through would effectively have meant that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the owner of the club.
The buying consortium insisted that the PIF was separate from the state and, as revealed by Sportsmail, Bin Salman was so enraged that he warned the Prime Minister on June 27 last year that Anglo-Saudi relations would be damaged unless the buyout was approved.
Bin Salman approved and probably ordered the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018, according to a US intelligence report earlier this year.
Saudi Arabia and Italy have also joined forces in the sporting community in recent years, with the Gulf state hosting the last two Italian Super Cup finals – and will do so again this year.
Italy, who won this month’s Euro 2020 final by beating England in the final, also have the experience of hosting four major tournaments and while none of them have been in the last 30 years, they did host some of this summer’s European Championship matches.
SPORTS
Mahrez makes clear Man City transfer statement after Arsenal speculation
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has emphasised his commitment to his club amid Arsenal transfer rumours.
The forward has said he “doesn’t see higher” than the reigning Premier League champions after winning a hoard of trophies since signing for the side in 2018.
Mahrez has lifted the league, Carabao Cup and FA Cup at the Sky Blues and has insisted he wants to continue on his journey at City.
He said: “What if I want to go higher? I do not see what is higher [than Manchester City ].
“To try another championship [elsewhere]? No. I really love England and English football is wonderful. I don’t want to leave. I still have goals to pursue here.
“When you see Guardiola wants you, it’s flattering. The acclimatisation here was not easy, but our relationship today, everyone knows [is great],” he told YouTube channel Oui Hustle .
The fact Mahrez is looking to pursue trophies may be why he will steer clear of Arsenal as they failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years last season.
City, on the other hand, came close to lifting the Champions League trophy in the last term after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final.
Mahrez isn’t the only star who Guardiola has managed to keep at the side as Fernandinho signed a one-year contract extension recently.
One player the manager is still looking to replace is Sergio Aguero who departed the club at the end of last season.
City’s main targets have been Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The England captain’s club future was said to be revealed after Euro 2020 was over and, with the tournament’s conclusion last Sunday, a deal with the striker could be announced soon.
SPORTS
Dortmund ‘reject Chelsea’s Erling Haaland transfer bid’ as two players plus cash offered
Dortmund have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s opening bid for Erling Haaland.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made the Norway international his top target this summer after Roman Abramovich promised him huge funds to compete for the Premier League this season.
Chelsea are keen to offer players plus cash to sign Haaland.
Tammy Abraham is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and he is one of the players Chelsea are willing to exchange for the 20-year-old Norwegian, who is rated at £150million.
Dortmund aren’t keen on selling after just agreeing to let Jadon Sancho leave to join Manchester United.
And according to Sky Germany, Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s initial approach to sign Haaland.
It is claimed the Blues have offered BVB a choice between Abraham and the similar out-of-favour Callum Hudson-Odoi in a part-exchange for the forward.
The amount of money Chelsea have offered alongside either player has not been reported.
But Chelsea rate Abraham at around £50million, suggesting their opening bid to sign Haaland may have been near the £100million mark.
Tuchel drew up a shortlist of strikers after Chelsea won the Champions League against Manchester City last season.
