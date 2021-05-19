Alafin warns Aare Gani Adams against mentioning peoples’ names in his speeches

The Aare OnaKakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has revealed that he would no no longer be mentioning peoples names in his speeches.

The decision follows an advise from the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

He noted that the traditional ruler advised him to be cautious in his speeches to avoid overheating the polity in Nigeria

Otunba Adams stated this in Lagos on Tuesday while addressing members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other socio -cultural groups agitating for the creation of Yoruba nation.

In his speech at the event, he lambasted a poplar South-west politician, who has been hobnobbing with the North for his own political ambition.

He stated that the politician recently celebrated his birthday in the northern part of the country to please the people from the region.

He, however, refused to mention the name of the politician

‘I won’t mention his name because the Alafin of Oyo has warned me not to mention names in my speeches

Adams had in the past attacked prominent Nigerian politicians particularly those from the South-west, who are opposed to the restructuring of Nigeria.