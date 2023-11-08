Queen Dami, the estranged wife of Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has defended him against his former signee, Young Duu.

The upcoming singer had alleged that the Zazu crooner sent his “boys” to assault him, and was badly hurt by the attackers.

Young Duu, who has been at war with the singer after leaving his Zeh Nation label, called on Nigerians to warn his former boss against harming him.

Reacting to his allegation, Queen Dami, via her Instagram page, shared a press statement by Portable’s management debunking the allegations.

His management stated that his allegations were without any substance and were deliberately designed to tarnish Portable’s reputation.

According to his management, Portable is in a good state and is preparing for his Tour in Russia and the UK.

Read the press statement below,

Since leaving his label, Portable and Young Duu have been at war with both parties laying strong allegations against each other. Portable had branded Young Duu as “bad luck,” blaming him for the misfortunes that had befallen the record label.

He also further accused Young Duu of being ungrateful, particularly because Portable had generously purchased a car for him.

Portable also claimed that Young Duu harbored jealousy whenever good things happened to other members of the record label.

Queen Dami defending her lover isn’t surprising as the singer has stood up for her since they started dating.

Months back, Portable had shown how much he loves Queen Dami by defending her against actor, Lege Miami, who exposed the former Queen’s desperation for love.

Lege Miami stated that he was still looking for a suitor for Dami when he learned of her romance with Portable and when he confronted her, she denied it at first.

With evidence, Portable slammed Lege, as he exposed the actor for begging for money from his wife.

Recall that the street singer and father of five confirmed his affair with the Queen after controversial blogger Gist Lover alleged that the mother of one is in a relationship with Portable by sharing screenshots of their comments.

Speaking about their relationship, Portable stated that Queen Dami, was only a fan before the death of her husband, the King.

According to him, things switched up from there as he wasn’t one to have an affair with people’s wives.