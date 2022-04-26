Alaafin’s body buried according to tradition- Oyo high chief

The burial of Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Olayiwola (Adeyemi III) conformed with tradition, Bashorun of Oyo (Traditional Prime Minister) Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said yesterday.

The position of the high chief, who is the head of the Alaafin-in-Council (also known as Oyomesi), cleared the air on the controversy lover the way the late monarch’s body was handled on Saturday. Oba Adeyemi died on Friday.

He explained that the body of the royal father, being a Muslim, was brought to the public to allow Islamic clerics to pray on it before interment.

According to him, doing so did not anyway contradict tradition. He, however, insisted the remains could not be buried in public.

Chief Ayoola said: “Kabiyesi was a Muslim. What was important is that Muslim clerics needed to pray on his body before it is taken to Ile nla (Kings’ burial site). The body was taken indoors to prepare for burial according to tradition.

“People should not expect to witness Alaafin’s burial like those of other obas. Alaafin’s burial is different. So, is that of the Ooni. Oyo is a town ingrained in Yoruba culture. We do things according to Yoruba tradition; and that was why the body was buried in accordance with tradition.”

Also speaking on how the new Alaafin will be picked, the prime minister said due process will be followed before another king can be enthroned despite the fact that the compound that will produce the next Alaafin is already known.

He said: “There is procedure for everything here. There are only two compounds that produce the Alaafin. Only the one favoured by God mounts the throne.”

The monarch, who hailed from the Alowolodu compound, will be remembered for his great knowledge of history, influence and promotion of Yoruba culture as well as his controversies.