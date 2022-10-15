Alaafin of Oyo’s wives mark his 84th posthumous birthday in tears (Video)

The wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, have taken to their respective Instagram pages to mark his 84th posthumous birthday.

The Yoruba monarch passed on to glory in April at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Sharing photos of him from his last birthday, Queen Moji recounted how he told his wives to wear white for his 83rd birthday.

She questioned if that was why he asked them to wear white, knowing he wouldn’t be alive for his next birthday.

“You told everyone to be in white for your last birthday, is that you knew you won’t be here for long?? Is that you knew this will be your last birthday cake you’d cut with us, my husband?? I miss you every day, my king. Happy 84th posthumous birthday, Kabiesi iku baba yeye. Omo Ibironke. Continue to Rest In Peace”.

Eulogising him, Queen Memunat wrote,

“My dearest, on the day that you were born, Earth received such an amazing gift. And on the day that you left Heaven received a very special Messenger with multi tasks! You’ll forever be celebrated inside my heart. (ATANDA OMO IBIRONKE ADEYEMI). I’m using this medium opportunity to implore Allah to put you at His right Hand and elevate Your station among those who are guided. Send You along the path of those who came before, forgiveness and peace of rain On your grave Aaamen. Allah shall continue enlarge your grace and shed light upon You in it. Amen

Queen Omobolane wrote,

“Happy birthday my husband, you may not be here beside me to celebrate your birthday, but please know that you are always in my heart. I miss you, my live, but I know you will hate see me cry. Happy posthumous birthday. ATANDA”. Queen Bolanle went on to sing his oriki (praises).

Current Alhaja wrote,

“The first birthday without you, my lovely husband. Happy posthumous birthday every 15th of October is your day. Atanda…. Omoibironke Morondiya’ Omo Adeniran your death hits me a ton of bricks, but what will do… Than to accept the God deed. I miss you so much Atanda mi, May Almighty Allah forgive all your sin. Continue to rest in perfect peace”.

Palace reveals the state of Alaafin’s wives

Recall that the palace of the late Alaafin of Oyo had revealed the state of the king’s wives four months and ten days after his demise.

A post shared on the official page of the Alaafin of Oyo captured the late king’s wives during the 51st coronation anniversary of the monarch. The photos were accompanied by a mourning caption that revealed the state of the king’s wives.

According to the post, the wives of the late Alaafin were still mourning the king, the act was in line with Yoruba culture and traditions of the Oyo Empire.

“Gbogbo wa la ma ditan. It’s. 4months, 10days of mourning for Ayabas in line with Yoruba Culture and Tradition of the old Oyo Empire after the departure of the Alaafin.

This picture was taken at the 51st Coronation anniversary of Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III may our dear father continue to rest in peace”.

