Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola vows never to return to palace

Olori Damilola Adeyemi, ex-wife of the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has vowed never to return to the palace again.

Recall that Alafin’s marriage to Olori Damilola crashed some few months back.

There had been insinuations that the Queen was planning to settle with the Alafin and return to the place.

However, things took a turn for worst on Monday after an uncle of Olori Damilola blamed her for the crashed marriage.

In an interview on Monday, her uncle Baba Damola, popularly called Master G, exonerated the Alafin and blamed Olori Damilola for not being patient enough.

He accused her of listening to her friends who misled her.

Reacting to her uncle’s claims on her Instagram page, Olori Damilola accused Master G of playing the Alafin’s script after collecting money from the monarch.

She described her uncle as a betrayer , accusing him of plotting to kill her the same way he killed her father.

Denying that the Alafin gave her a huge amount of money to settle her mother, she vowed never to return to the palace.

See screenshots of her response to her uncle’s claims.