Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola rain curses on family members who asked her to return to the palace
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola has rained curses on family members who want her to reconcile with the Alafin and return to the palace.
Olori Damilola was reacting to claims by one of his uncle that the Alafin gave her and her mother a huge amount of money to a secure a shop.
Her uncle Baba poplarly called Master G I had on Monday described Damilola as an ingrate
In an Instrgam post on Monday, Damilola denied ever receiving any money from the Alafin on behalf of her mother.
She then accused her uncle of collecting money from Alafin to malign her, noting that no amount of blackmail will make her return to the place :
Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos
Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo clocked 50 today, May 30. In celebration of his day, the singer shared a series of new photos of himself on Instagram and then wrote:
Yipppppppppy
its my birthday
its my 50th
The Big Five O
today may 30th 2021
i made it to the fifth floor
All grace abounds to me
nothing missing
nothing broken
i always win
Jesus did it
Thank You Jesus
Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba completes Ikenne mansion, bags chieftaincy title
One of the happiest entertainers at the moment is fuji star, Adewale Ayuba, popularly referred to as Mr. Johnson. And the reason is obvious.
The successful fuji singer has just completed a multimillion naira mansion in his home town, Ikenne, Ogun State. And it’s really a site to behold.
The edifice is going to be the country home of Ayuba.
The completion of the mansion coincided with his installation as the Otunba Aare Bobaselu of Ikenneland.
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
A leaked video has revealed the moment popular Fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) argued with the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka over the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.
The video, which was released on Tuesday by a prince of Lagos, Abisoye Oshodi, was believably captured by one of the chiefs of the monarch.
The video captured KWAM 1’s anger with the monarch for refusing to support his candidate for the chairmanship seat in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
The 63-year-old Fuji maestro could be see in the video questioning the monarch’s decision not to support his anointed candidate.
Addressing the monarch, a furious KWAM 1 wondered why the monarch will not support his candidate despite the fact that he has supported the monarch’s candidates in previous elections.
KWAM 1 and the monarch are supporting different candidates for the chairmanship seat in Isolo.
ALSO READ: Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
KWAM is routing for one of his managers, Bayo Olasoju to become the next chairman, while the Osolo is supporting an indigene of the town, Mojeeb Adam to occupy the seat.
Olasoju is currently Vice chairman of the council while Adam, who is the Balogun of Isolo, previously served as the Vice Chairman of the council when Mrs. Modupeola Fafowora Oseghale was the Chairman.
Watch the video below if you understand Yoruba:
KWAM 1 caught on camera arguing with Lagos monarch over LG elections
