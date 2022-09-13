POLITICS
Al-Mustapha visits Wike in Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met privately with the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Monday night.
Major Al-Mustapha (retd) was the Chief Security Officer of the late former Head of State, Sanni Abacha.
The latest visit is coming over one week after 17 governorship candidates off the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections met with Wike in Port Harcourt.
Like many of the recent visits by presidential candidates to the governor, the agenda for the meeting by Al Mustapha was not revealed as of the time of filing this report.
A government house source told our correspondent that neither Al Mustapha nor his host spoke to newsmen after the private meeting which lasted for about an hour.
The visit was said to be a continuation of consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.
The governor had received presidential candidates and prominent politicians in the country from across party lines since after the presidential primary of the PDP.
The rift between the Wike and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is yet to abate.
Two PDP chairmen defect to APC in Kogi
Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairmen in Kogi Local Government Area, Unit leaders and a former Special Adviser, weekend, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
The two Chairmen who defected are Muhammed Ozahi and Abdulkarim Shaibu Saikayi.
They were the former Ward Chairmen of Girinya and KKSE, respectively.
They defected alongside thousands of their members.
Equally, Hon Ibrahim Usman Egye, also a former strong pillar of the opposition party joined the APC with his supporters from different ethnic groups.
Others who equally defected were the Next level Vanguard group Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Omare Muhammed who led some of its members to the APC, explaining that they have given out their best to the PDP but they have not been rewarded.
According to the defectors, they have seen that the rewarding system in APC is real, noting that they have not benefited much when they were with the PDP.
“The APC is a party that is fulfilling the promises it made to the people. We can no longer wait but to join the moving train,” they added.
In his remarks at the ceremony, Hon. Bashir Gegu, Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, commended the defectors for their courage, tasking them to be loyal to the system, committed and show capacity by working assiduously for the APC.
2023: Dele Alake reveals source of Tinubu’s wealth
The director of strategic communication in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, has claimed that the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made his money from buying stocks in blue chip companies.
Alake stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, the source of Tinubu’s wealth has again come under scrutiny.
But Alake insisted the former Lagos governor was not a “pauper” before he become a senator in 1992.
“Most Nigerians know that contesting elections in Nigeria is not a child’s play. Paupers don’t contest elections. How much more a senatorial election?
“He must be a man of some means. In fact, before then, he had been contributing to political organisations and causes before he took up the gauntlet and went into the senate.
“He polled the highest number of votes nationwide in that senatorial election of that year and became a senator in 1992.
“Fast forward to 1993, we started the June 12, he was in the Yar’Adua’s caucus — the Peoples Font — within SDP at that time. He was also funding. He was not a pauper.”
Alake said those questioning Tinubu’s source of wealth are expressing the “hatred” they have for the former Lagos governor.
“What I know is that right from his days in the corporate world, he has been trading in stocks even in foreign currencies,” he added.
“He has been buying stocks, bonds and all of that. I’m not a finance person. I’m not going to be interested in the nitty-gritty of it all.
“But I know he has been trading in stocks. He was buying stocks of blue chip companies and all of that. He was making money and spending money. He has been doing all of these years before he got to office.
“Why people are querying his source of wealth is because he had been a successful governor of Lagos and a successful politician even after office.
“He is about the only one of the class of 1999 who is at that enviable height, politically. He is bound to attract all of these negative comments.”
Ortom warns APC, says governance is serious business, not beer parlour gossip
Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to stop peddling rumour about the security situation in the state.
Ortom was reacting to a statement by the Communications Team of the party’s governorship candidate, Hyacinth Alia.
Ortom in a press statement released on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur on Sunday described the statement by Alia as puerile and unfounded.
Read the full press statement by Ikyur
The statement in the media, credited to the Communications Team of the disputed governorship candidate and suspended priest, Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is puerile, unfounded and beer parlour conjectures. The author showed how desperate the APC is willing to market all sorts of barefaced lies to gain unhindered access to the state treasury.
First, it is baffling that the campaign team of the suspended priest chose to deploy blackmail and falsehood as an art and weapon to ride to power in 2023. We find this absurd and should be completely out of tune with the character of one who wishes to be trusted with state power.
Hyacinth Alia who has failed in the church and wants to take cover in the political space, now bandy humongous figures of money alleged to have been received and spent by the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom. This is cheap and it shows the level of desperation in that camp.
While we admit that every Benue indigene deserves to know how monies that accrues to the State coffers are spent, this must be done with decency, accuracy and without malice or falsehood. However, we see the tendencies exhibited by the APC in the state as the height of desperation and callous mischief.
The deceit with which the impostor is lying and claiming a mandate he did not win is an indication that such a person should not be trusted with power. A desperate ambition is capable of being used negatively.
For the avoidance of doubt, we state boldly that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not threatened by any political party in Benue State, including the APC that has continued to disintegrate every passing day. Moreover, the dust over who is the authentic gubernatorial flag bearer of the APC in the state is a matter of uncountable and unending adjudication by the law courts.
Let truth be told, the masses of Benue will know exactly where to vote when they go to the polls next year. They will choose to live by voting for the PDP. They will choose freedom so as to be free from the shackles of APC’s misrule where human lives do not matter and away from a self acclaimed messiah who has no regards for those who have governed the state before.
Despite the challenging times faced by Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, he has been able to apply all resources that accrued to the state judiciously and with indelible landmarks in infrastructures, human capital development and social welfare of the people.
Records of our state finances are an open book because the Governor has insisted of transparent conduct in all government businesses. The leadership of the Labour unions and our senior citizen are part of the disbursement all the time. This is the reason the state has not witnessed any major labour crises. So, APC should not be struggling to tell lies to mislead anybody when everyone can access our records.
The interesting aspect in the lies the APC is peddling is that, the self acclaimed messiah, Hyacinth Alia and his team are heavily deficient in facts and cannot be trusted with figures. If the suspended priest and his co-travellers could dubiously manufacture figures to claim victory at the party’s primary election, it is not surprising that he is still churning out figures, claiming the same to be that of the state government. No wonder, this has attracted several lawsuits, questioning the purported victory.
It is a truism that Benue State cannot be handed over to someone with an emotional illusion, gloating in ordained colours, wanting to be accorded all the priestly honour that he lost when he opted for the podium instead of the pulpit.
For clarity, Hyacinth Alia should show proof of these phantom figures targeted at maligning the Ortom administration. We have instructed our lawyers to proceed to court over this deliberate falsehood. People cannot just wake up from the wrong sides of their beds and embark on voyage of character assassination of innocent persons just to curry electoral victory. Enough of this blackmail.
As we speak, Benue State is faced with high insecurity which has led to more than 5000 cold-blooded deaths with more than 2 million people living in IDP camps. In all of this, it does not bother the APC, whose leader in the state seems to be working at cross purposes with the Benue people who have given him opportunities of a lifetime. These are the same people at the receiving end of the Fulani terrorists.
Let it be known to the suspended priest and his leader that no amount of blackmail and use of fabricated figures against Governor Ortom will save them from electoral defeat in 2023.
In any case, Alia is not in contest for the 2023 Benue Governorship seat because no primary election was conducted. Even at that, the PDP is strong enough to face any party at the polls next year.
