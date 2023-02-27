Al-Makura loses Nasarawa South senatorial election

A former governor of Nasarawa state and senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, representing APC-Nasarawa South, has lost his re-election bid to Mr Mohammed Ogishi-Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Declaring the result on Monday in Lafia, the state capital, Professor Ahmed Ashiku, the Returning Officer, explained that Ogoshi Onawo scored 93,064 votes to defeat the incumbent senator Al-Makura who polled a total vote of 76,813.

Ashiku, while declaring that Onawo, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, was returned elected.